Jeffco Public Schools’ plan for fall 2021

Jefferson county Public School will begin the new school year on Tuesday and recently the district released their plans for the fall 2021 health protocols.

Tracy Dorland the Superintendent for Jeffco public schools says that masks are required for all students ages 3-11 when indoors at the school. Right now there are no mandates for students 12 and older, but they are strongly recommended to wear a mask when indoors at school.

Masks are required for unvaccinated staff and a proof of vaccination status must be provided to the district.

As for quarantines this year, there will be no issued quarantines from the school and no quarantine letters will be issued. The school will issue a letter to notify parents of a positive individual in their student’s class. Students may attend school unless Jefferson County Public Health requires you to quarantine.

Currently the district does not require vaccines for staff or students, but the district does encourage the Covid vaccine for ages 12 and older.