JeffCo High School students to continue remote learning through September 28

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Students in Jefferson County School District’s Junior/Senior model will continue with remote learning until September 28, according an update on the district’s website.

FOX31 has contacted the district for more information on its decision to have some of its older students continue with remote learning through the end of the month.

This comes days after Cherry Creek School District announced more than 1,600 students in the Cherry Creek High School’s Cohort A must quarantine because of an outbreak.

Denver Public Schools said its secondary students will begin with a hybrid model this year while elementary school students will return for 100 percent in-person learning. DPS will bring its elementary students back in phases, with kindergartners returning first starting the week of September 28. The district plans to have all elementary students phased in by October 21.

Douglas County Schools also plans to switch its elementary students from a hybrid model to 100 percent in-person learning by October 19. The district’s board of education voted unanimously on the decision, citing positive data from its dashboard that indicates the district is trending in a positive direction. The board said it’ll make a decision about bringing secondary students back at a later date.

Both DPS and Douglas County Schools will continue to offer e-learning options for families that want to stay with remote learning.