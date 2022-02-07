Jeffco needs your help identifying this serial bank robber

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Footage of a bank robbery captured Monday morning in Jefferson County has led investigators to believe that the culprit may be responsible for a string of other robberies in the area.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, emergency dispatchers were alerted to a robbery that had unfolded shortly before 10 a.m. on Feb. 7 at FirstBank, located at 11767 W. Ken Caryl Avenue.

The suspect, described as a heavy-built white or Hispanic male, aged between 30 and 40 and standing around 5 foot 6 inches tall, reportedly fled north on foot from the scene. After viewing the footage, the joint effort between the FBI and the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force made the connection between this suspect and a spree of other bank robberies that began on Jan. 18.

If you have any information in connection with this case, Denver Metro Crime Stoppers will award $2,000 for any help that leads to an arrest. Additionally, PNC Bank has offered up a $5,000 reward to anyone who can help get this case closed.