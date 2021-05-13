2-year-old unharmed after stolen Jeep is found

DENVER (KDVR) — Update 4:00 p.m. May 13: Denver Police took an adult male suspect into custody, located around the area of 32nd Avenue & Chambers Road.

Original Story: Police say a 2-year-old appears to be unharmed after a stolen Jeep was recovered.

The Jeep is black and has Texas license plates. It was stolen from the area of 51st and Chambers.

UPDATE: The vehicle and the child have been located. The child appears to be unharmed but will be evaluated as a precaution. Suspect has not been located. Thank you for helping us spread the word. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 13, 2021

The vehicle and child were recovered at 40th and Airport Road.

Police said the child will be evaluated as a precaution.

This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for the latest details as they become available.