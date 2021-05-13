2-year-old unharmed after stolen Jeep is found

DENVER (KDVR) — Update 4:00 p.m. May 13: Denver Police took an adult male suspect into custody, located around the area of 32nd Avenue & Chambers Road.

Original Story: Police say a 2-year-old appears to be unharmed after a stolen Jeep was recovered.

The Jeep is black and has Texas license plates. It was stolen from the area of 51st and Chambers.

The vehicle and child were recovered at 40th and Airport Road.

Police said the child will be evaluated as a precaution.

This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for the latest details as they become available.

