January is Radon Awareness Month

January is National Radon Action Month. The aim of National Radon Action Month is to increase the public’s awareness of radon, promote radon testing and mitigation, and advance the use of radon-resistant new construction practices.

Lauren Errico from the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment says that Radon is the number one cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. The best way to know if your home has radon is to test your home.

You can’t see, smell or taste it, but radon can harm your health. Radon forms naturally in our soils and moves into the air through cracks in building foundations, and other openings in your home.

Half the homes in Colorado have high radon levels, putting you and your family at risk. The good news is, you can test your home with a simple kit and find a certified radon mitigation contractor to fix the problem.

Homeowners have access to $15 test kits by visiting ColoradoRadon.info.