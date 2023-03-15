Spring is right around the corner and now is the time to get your garden ready. Our favorite garden expert, Douglas Long with Country Fair Garden shares his tips to get your garden ready.

Now is the time to turn over the soil, but turning the soil, this creates the soil to open up to moisture and air. You should also add compost and organic matter to the soil.

Now that the weather is warm, get out in the yard and clean up the leaves and cut perennials and grasses.

For your lawn, this is the time to fertilize it for the first time this season.

If you’re itching to plant some flowers, you can plan pansies now since they will be able to survive when that next snow storm hits.