It’s time to get rid of the old on National Give Something Away Day

It’s time to take control over the clutter in our lives and there is no better day to do it than July 15th – the start of National Give Something Away Day Week!

John Stodghill with Closets by Design shares tips on how to organize and overhaul our homes and the best way to cut through the clutter.

What to Donate & Where

Bedding and Towels – Consider donating old bedding and towels to a local animal shelter. Shelters use these items to line pet cages, clean up messes, dry off wet dogs, and provide a warm place to snuggle while waiting for their forever family to adopt them.

Toys – Toys multiply quickly when you have kids. Mattel has a toy recycling program called Mattel Playback that parents can use to send their kids outgrown toys. You can also donate some of them to a local shelter for women and children. It is also a great way to teach your kids about the value of sharing and making a difference.

Work Clothes – Let's face it not many of us had a reason to wear business suits this past year. Even if you are returning to an office, those skirts and jackets might not fit anymore (Thanks, quarantine 15). Donate professional pieces to an organization like Dress for Success or Career Gear which provides the clothing to low-income men and woman seeking to improve their employment situation.

Formal/Bridal Wear – Organizations like Becca's Closet and Operation Prom would love to take fancy clothes them off your hands for students in need. The bridal attire can be donated to a charity like Brides Across America to help out brides-to-be on a budget.

Books – Local libraries accept used books that are in good condition. Area retirement homes may also accept books. Operation Paperback collects gently used books and send to American Troops overseas.