Did you know that you have the power to save lives? It’s simple, all you have to do is register to be an organ donor. Just one donor can save 8 people and all you have to do is go register at registerme.org to be an organ donor.

Rima Manomaitis with UNOS is an organ recipient and she shares her story first hand how important it was for her to receive her lifesaving transplant nearly five years ago.

Currently there are more than 100,000 people waiting for a live saving transplant and nearly 17 people die each day waiting on that list.