It’s Rose all day for National Rose Day

News
Posted: / Updated:

June 12th is National Rosé Day, so lets celebrate with ‘Rosé Three Ways’ –

Three brand new Rosé products: 
Roseade – All the way from Australia, the original Rosé  fresh squeezed lemonade spritzer. Pour it over ice in a glass and garnish with a fresh lemon wedge, or serve in a can with a fun straw. 

Josh Cellars Prosecco Rosé – brand new varietal from America’s #1 premium wine brand, recently approved by Italy to launch in the US. Perfectly served in a traditional champagne flute. 

Revelshine Rosé – a traditional world-class Rosé but in a portable, recyclable aluminum bottle. Great wine to take on adventures in the great outdoors, it’s resealable, portable and recycle-able. 
Each of these options are great for anyone who loves Rosé, but wants to try something new and different.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories