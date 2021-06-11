It’s Rose all day for National Rose Day

June 12th is National Rosé Day, so lets celebrate with ‘Rosé Three Ways’ –

Three brand new Rosé products:

Roseade – All the way from Australia, the original Rosé fresh squeezed lemonade spritzer. Pour it over ice in a glass and garnish with a fresh lemon wedge, or serve in a can with a fun straw.



Josh Cellars Prosecco Rosé – brand new varietal from America’s #1 premium wine brand, recently approved by Italy to launch in the US. Perfectly served in a traditional champagne flute.



Revelshine Rosé – a traditional world-class Rosé but in a portable, recyclable aluminum bottle. Great wine to take on adventures in the great outdoors, it’s resealable, portable and recycle-able.

Each of these options are great for anyone who loves Rosé, but wants to try something new and different.