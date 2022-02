February is American Heart Month and according to the American College of Cardiology, heart disease is the leading cause of death in Americans. One way to curb this is by implementing school-based programs to teach healthy heart habits for kids as young as preschool.

Dr. Joel “Gator” Warsh, Board-Certified Pediatrician and Found of the Integrative Pediatrics, says it’s vital that we talk to our kids about heart health and that it’s never too soon to start the conversation.