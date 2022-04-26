Tuesday, April 26, Wetzel’s is celebrating National Pretzel Day and we have Peyton Geyser with Wetzel’s Pretzels in to show us how they make their delicious pretzels, it may look easy but there’s a technique to making that twist

Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s), the beloved snacking pioneer, is delivering handheld happiness from coast to coast this National Pretzel Day, also known as National Wetzel Day, April 26, by offering a free, freshly-baked Original Pretzel to all guests after 3pm.

It’s the eighth year that Wetzel’s fans can enjoy a made-from-scratch Original Pretzel, at no charge, simply by showing up and asking for one.

