Fox31 and Channel 2 have been a proud supporter of Shield 616 and to honor National Police Week lets support our officers by making sure they are protected the right way.

Shield 616 was founded to provide all-day rifle protection for peace officers and first responders who sacrificially serve our communities.

With every donation, an officer will be up-armor with the industry leading all-day rifle protection vest package that can be life saving.

Shield 616 will be hosting Back the Blue BBQ and Cigar event on June 16th from 530-830pm. To learn more about the event please log on to their website at www.Shield616.org.