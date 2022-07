Temperatures are heating up, so what should we do about all our plants that are heat stressed? Our garden expert, Douglas Long with Country Fair Garden has some tips.

Now is the best time to fertile and keep those plants hydrated and Douglas also suggest that you might consider doing a light covering over some of the vegetables so the sun doesn’t burn those leaves.

Now is a great time to cut back those dry and brittle leaves and flowers and pinch back annuals to spur more growth.