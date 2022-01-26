It’s Girl Scouts cookie season

They only come around once a year and now is the time to stock up. The Girl Scouts across Colorado are again selling cookies.

This year a new cookie, Adventurefuls joins the line up of favorites. Adventurefuls are a brownie-inspired cookie with a caramel flavored creme and a hint of sea salt.

Juliette a Cadette Girl Scout from Parker says that through the Girl Scout Cookie Program is a away to become an entrepreneur and the funds help her troop fuel their Girl Scout adventures.

Each purchase of Girl Scout Cookies supports girls in developing five lifelong skills: goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. The important leadership, business, and financial literacy skills girls learn through the program position them for success in the future.

Visit www.girlscoutsofcolorado.org/cookies or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find booths in your area.

The cookie sales begin on Sunday, February 6th and will run through March 13th. The cookies include: Adventurefuls, Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Dos-Si-Dos, and Lemon-Ups are $5/package. S’mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastic are $6/package.