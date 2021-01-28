It’s Girl Scout cookie time

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is NOT cancelled! Starting January 31, Colorado Girl Scouts will be selling your favorite cookies in safe and innovative ways.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, girls are adapting their sales methods to include:Hosting virtual and drive-thru cookie booths. You can text COOKIES to 59618 (message and data rates may apply) or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find booths in your area.



Making porch drop-offs to friends and family.



Creating their own websites using the Digital Cookie platform to take online orders. If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to get the link to her website. If you don’t know a Girl Scout, visit www.girlscoutsofcolorado.org/cookies on February 1 to purchase cookies from a local troop for direct shipment to your home or donate to local non-profits or the military.



Starting February 12, a new national collaboration with Grubhub will allow girls in select Colorado locations to take contact-free pickup and delivery orders. A hands-on experience in managing e-commerce, Girl Scouts will track and fulfill orders placed at www.grubhub.com/food/girl_scouts, manage inventory, and more, all using Grubhub’s back-end technology. As always, proceeds stay in Colorado. Girl Scouts of Colorado (GSCO) and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) are grateful to Grubhub for waiving all fees for the organization to make this new delivery option feasible for sales without reducing proceeds.

Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Dos-si-Dos, and Lemon-Ups are $4/package. S’mores and gluten-free Toffee-tastic are $5/package. The 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program ends Sunday, March 7.