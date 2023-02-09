Girl scout cookie season is upon us, and Troop 65816 is making it more convenient than ever to get your goodies.

Not only did big businesses learn some things during covid that stuck, but some of the smallest of businesses did too, including Girl Scouts. The enterprising young women of Troop 65816 decided to pivot to a drive-thru concept to conduct their cookie sales, and it was so successful they are continuing this year.

They have set up shop at Orchard Town Center in Westminster. For the next five weekends, people will have the chance to order their Thin Mints, Samoas or other favorite Girl Scout cookies without even having to get out of their car.

Troop 65816 will be at Orchard Town Center the next four Saturdays, starting February 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with our last day being March 4.

