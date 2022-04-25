For many high school seniors, it’s hard choice picking from their future paths away from home. Many seniors wait until May to decide on a college, but Clark Brigger with the University of Colorado in Boulder says it’s best to get the jump on this decision now.

Among the key benefits of deciding early:

Housing registration at major universities starts in May. If your confirmation isn’t in by the first round, your choices may be limited.

Once you’ve confirmed, you can be assigned an advisor, giving you a leg up on picking classes. You can relieve the stress of the big decision and enjoy the last stretch of senior year, knowing that the big college decision is out of the way.