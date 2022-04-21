Do you have leftover eggs from the Easter Bunny? Kelly Campbell the Co-Founder of Nurture Marketplace and Nest Cafe shares a delicious recipe to celebrate Egg Salad Week.

NestFresh’s Farmer’s Market Egg Salad

Recipe from Kelly Campbell, co-founder of Nest Cafe at Nurture

Ingredients:

· 8 NestFresh eggs

· 3/4 cup avocado oil mayonnaise

· 2 tablespoons spicy brown mustard

· 1/8 cup finely chopped celery

· 1/8 cup finely chopped shallot

· 1/8 cup finely chopped Castelvetrano green olives

· 1/8 cup capers

· 1 chopped fresh garlic clove

· 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

· Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Directions: 1. Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil, remove from heat, and let eggs stand in hot water for 15 minutes. 2. Remove eggs from hot water, cool under cold running water, and peel. Chop eggs and transfer to a salad bowl. 3. Mix all ingredients into eggs until thoroughly combined. Season with salt and black pepper.

4. We suggest serving the salad over freshly toasted bread, topped with microgreens, chives, and fresh lemon zest.