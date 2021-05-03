It’s all about the dogs for the annual Freedom Service Dogs virtual gala

Freedom Service Dogs wishes they could be in person to clink glasses with the generous community of supporters, however the annual fundraiser gala will be virtual this year.

Erin Conley, Director of Communications at Freedom Service Dogs says this year’s Diamonds in the Ruff: Mission Pawsible will be filled with fantastic auction items and heartwarming stories of these amazing service dogs.

This year’s gala is presented by the Kaplan Family in loving memory of Werner Kaplan and it will be held on Thursday, May 6th from 530-7pm MDT. The pre-show begins at 5:30pm MDT with a special performance by Spinphony, an all-female electric string quartet.

Freedom Service Dogs provides custom-trained, life changing assistance dogs to people with disabilities completely free of charge. The organization has paired hundreds of client-dogs since it was founded in 1987.