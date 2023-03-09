The Denver Museum of Nature & Science welcomes “Bugs.” They’re bigger, they’re better, they’re buggier than ever. This interactive exhibition takes you into the incredible world of critters as you learn how to think, work and come eye to eye with nature’s true heroes.

Bugs make up 90% of all animal species on Earth, yet few of us know how essential and powerful these creatures really are. Discover how their adaptations are inspiring solutions to some of our most complex problems and imagine what’s possible in the future in “Bugs.”

The Bugs exhibit opens on Friday, March 10th at Denver Museum of Nature & Science.