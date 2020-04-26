“It’s a mini-factory”; Fort Collins Senior Center producing hundreds of masks a day

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Fort Collins Senior Center has been closed for weeks, but there is plenty of work happening inside.

A group of volunteers have created what they’re calling the first “sew safe site” in the nation, a grassroots effort to produce hundreds of masks for those on the front lines.

“It feels good to be doing something positive,” Tina Olson said. “And when we see our tally board that shows how many hundreds of masks every day we’re making, that is just extra motivation.”

In two weeks, Olson says they’ve created more than 2,000 masks, which are going to police officers, firefighters, and essential workers in Fort Collins.

The inside of the senior center now looks like a makeshift factory, with donated sewing machines lined up from room to room.

Olson says she came up with the idea while sewing at home.

“I got this crazy idea that if we could actually break down the process, and have many different hands handling the different areas, it would really speed things up,” she said.

Keeping volunteers safe has been a priority, according to Olson.

Temperature checks are done before anyone can come inside, and everyone must wear a mask and practice strict social distancing.

Olson also says the city has been sanitizing the area every night, as an extra precaution.

“We’re socially distancing, but we’re sociable,” Olson said.

She says every Fort Collins Police Officer has been given a mask.

“They send us pictures, and that is just motivation for our hearts,” she said.

The site is constantly looking for volunteers, and no, you don’t need to be a professional tailor or seamstress.