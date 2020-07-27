It Takes a Valley recently launched and serves as a resource for businesses based in the Vail Valley during this difficult time.

It Takes a Vail Valley serves as a way to help promote local business, at the same time giving back to the community market.

The program lives on Instagram @ittakesavailvalley and so far about 20 plus local businesses from Vail to Edwards, Colorado have joined as partners with more retailers joining every week.

Here is a snapshot of retailers who are involved and created special items to give back to The Community Market:

Alpine Art Center (Edwards)- Paint pottery and feed a family for one week. The pottery will have a stamp It Takes A Vail Valley

Perch (Vail Village) – Lingua Franca cashmere It Takes A Vail Valley whereby the sales of each sweater will feed a family for one month.

Salt Creek Home (Edwards) – Hand tie-dyed napkins whereby $5/napkin pair will be donated to The Community Market

Squash Blossom (Vail) – Hope Bracelet whereby $5/bracelet will go to The Community Market

Bookwork of Edwards (Edwards)- Customers who spend $50 or more will be given a It Takes A Vail Valley decal

Maker & Stitch (Edwards)- Scarf yarn/pattern whereby $11 will be donated to The Community Market.

SuperbPatisserie- Local baker, Bettina Bosma creating a It Takes A Vail Valley cake whereby $11/cake will be donated to The Community Market. https://www.instagram.com/superbspatisserie/?hl=en

Slifer Design (Edwards)- 10% off of all Pillows and $5 masks

A variety of shops/brands are also carrying the It Takes A Vail Valley Ski Town All Stars hat:

Perch

Squash Blossom

Salt Creek Home

Skipper & Scout

Ptarmigan Sports

Superbspatrisserie

A few more retailers are working on limited edition products:

Tessa Clogs (Minturn, selling at Vail and Minturn Farmer’s Markets)- It Takes A Vail Valley limited edition design clog $11/clogs will be give to The Community Market

Valbruna (Vail Village) – Amòre It Takes A Vail Valley t-shirts – where by. $11/shirt will be donated to It Takes A Vail Valley

Hygee Life (Eagle Vail) is offering the following, and donating $44 to The Community Market (which feeds a family in the Valley for 1 month).

The Hygge Box includes:

Everyday Candle w/ holder (100 hours of hygge)

Signed copy of Dwell, Gather, Be: Design for Moments

A Summer Scarf (Super soft! Made of cotton & bamboo)

Bar of Bolea Chocolate (made locally)

Price: $150