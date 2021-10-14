‘It felt like winter for a few minutes’: First flakes of the season fall in metro Denver

The first flakes of the season flew across portions of the Front Range Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, and with it, a brief moment of winter-like weather. (KDVR)

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) — The first flakes of the season flew across portions of the Front Range Thursday, and with it, a brief moment of winter-like weather.

At Castle Rock Bike and Ski, owner Mark Neel was working on a bike when he noticed it through the front window.

“I stepped outside and just let some fall on my face. It was awesome,” he said. “We had a bunch of people coming in just super happy about it.”

The snow and rain were spotty, with only light accumulation on grassy areas in downtown Castle Rock.

Still, Neel said the first snow, no matter how large, always brings a sense of excitement.

“That first snowfall always kickstarts everyone’s imagination about the ski season,” he said. “It felt like winter for a few minutes. That was the nice thing. Obviously we’ve been in deep fall, which is nice, but to have a little taste of winter this early in the season always really helps everybody out.”

