KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens had 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds to help Colorado State beat No. 8 Creighton 69-48 on Thursday at the Hall of Fame Classic for its first win over a top-10 team in nearly 40 years.

The Rams snapped a 22-game losing streak against top-10 opponents dating to Jan. 19, 1984, when Colorado State defeated UTEP 63-51.

Rashaan Mbemba scored 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting for Colorado State (6-0).

Creighton (5-1) shot just 28% (17 of 61) from the field, including 6 of 29 (21%) from 3-point range, and went 8 for 13 (63%) at the free-throw line.

Steven Ashworth hit a 3-pointer for the Bluejays that made it 13-all with 12:55 left in the first half but Stevens answered with a layup 41 seconds later to give Colorado State the lead for good.

Neither team scored again until Jalen Lake hit a jumper with 9:15 remaining before halftime, and the Rams outscored Creighton 10-4 from there to take a 27-19 lead into the break.

Ryan Kalkbrenner made a jumper with 5:18 left in the first half, but the Bluejays didn’t score again until his layup with 17:01 remaining in the game. Creighton missed at least seven consecutive field-goal attempts on four occasions — including a stretch of 12 in a row to close the first half and open the second.

Baylor Scheierman led Creighton with 13 points and Kalkbrenner scored 12. Scheierman and Trey Alexander — the Bluejays’ two leading scorers at 19.2 and 18.4 points per game, respectively — combined to shoot 5 of 33 from the field. Alexander finished with three points on 1-of-16 shooting.

UP NEXT

Creighton is off for a week before playing at Oklahoma State on Nov. 30.

Colorado State returns home to face No. 18 Colorado on Wednesday.