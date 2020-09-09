Is the Pandemic causing more Headaches & Migraines?

According to a recent survey, a stunning 78% of respondents say they’ve spent more time on their digital devices during the coronavirus crisis. Due to more screen time, the study showed that headaches increased in regularity more than any other symptom.

Dr. Charisse Litchman a neurologist and headache expert shares more insight into the issue (how to tell if it’s a migraine or just a bad headache?), and solutions for sufferers including a new migraine service from Nurx that offers online consultations and home delivery of medication.