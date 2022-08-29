DENVER (KDVR) — Monsoon season is officially coming to an end in Colorado. The good news is it brought a lot of precipitation to many parts of the state.

The monsoon typically starts around July and peaks in August. By September, it comes to an end as the wind pattern changes.

The North American Monsoon happens each year around the four-corner states and desert southwest. Although, some years provide more beneficial moisture than others.

It forms when there is high pressure sitting southeast of Colorado which draws in a lot of tropical moisture from upper-level winds.

Monsoon storms typically produce storms with heavy rainfall thanks to the increase in moisture in the atmosphere.

Denver and the Front Range picked up about 80% of average precipitation over the last 90 days. So, despite some days with heavy rain, that area of Colorado ended the summer with slightly below-average precipitation.

Other areas in the mountains and in southern Colorado saw 100% to 200% of average precipitation. This is great news as Colorado heads into its drier months.