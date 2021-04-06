Is Major League Baseball receiving special treatment when it comes to COVID restrictions?

DENVER (KDVR) — After weeks of speculation it’s official. Coors Field will see a sellout crowd no later than July.

However, baseball bliss does have some crying foul, wondering if Major League Baseball is receiving special treatment when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions.

Thousands of people in the Colorado entertainment industry have been impacted by the pandemic. Rob Hoyt is a Colorado Springs musician with the band Codex. He hasn’t been able to perform live music in public for more than a year.

“There’s so many musicians like myself that are waiting. If big announcements like this are going to be made, where’s the one for music?” he asked.

Shannon Baker hasn’t seen her eighth-grade daughter play volleyball since last November.

“It’s hard not having anyone there to cheer you on and see your wins,” she said, speaking about her daughter.

Wedding planner Brynn Swanson has already had to push 38 weddings to next year.

“We’ve now been shut down for 15 months as an industry,” Swanson explained.

Many hope a return to normalcy this summer won’t just apply to baseball, but to all sports and entertainment. Some worry Major League Baseball is receiving special treatment.

“I just think it’s one big unfair hypocrisy we’ve had to deal with,” said Baker.

“If steps are being taken for sports and that kind of entertainment, the same exact steps need to be taken for live music,” added Hoyt.

Brynn Swanson also represents the Colorado Event Alliance. Unlike some, she truly is ecstatic to learn Coors Field will be packed for the All-Star Game.

“I think it’s a light at the end of the tunnel for live events in our state,” Swanson said.

Swanson says Colorado special event companies and wedding venues have seen business plummet 85% on average during the pandemic.

“You’re looking at almost 40,000 employees just in our industry that have not had one paid day of work,” she explained.

However, she views the All-Star Game as hope on the horizon that the end is in sight.

Swanson says the state has told the event industry they expect all outdoor venues in Colorado will be allowed to operate at 100% capacity by July, as well as all indoor seated venues.

She agrees other venues in Colorado should be treated the same as the All-Star Game and believes it will happen.

“You better believe he (Gov. Polis) will be hearing that exact message from us in the events industry if that’s not the case,” she said.