Is it OK Colorado’s secretary of state is using taxpayer dollars to appear in election commercials?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has been busy this election.

The secretary has appeared at campaign events with former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

She is also using taxpayer dollars to appear in a commercial promoting the election.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers have learned around $450,000 worth of taxpayer dollars have been spent promoting Super Tuesday, with around $100,000 going to social media spots featuring Griswold.

On Friday, the Problem Solvers asked Griswold whether she is using this election to promote her image.

"It's my job that Coloradans know about this election and that they participate," Griswold said, saying she is doing nothing wrong.

"It's my job Coloradoans know their rights," Griswold added.

To be clear, there are no legal or ethics issues with using taxpayer dollars to appear in ads.

However, it has been a source of controversy in recent years. Former Treasurer Walker Stapleton faced criticism for using a similar tactic 2 years ago.

"There is no doubt she has a political bone in her body," FOX31 Political Analyst Andy Boian said, later adding, "She might be using some tactics that some would view [as] questionable -- she still is a very effective secretary of state.