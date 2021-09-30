Is Dog the Bounty Hunter helping in the search for Brian Laundrie?

DENVER (KDVR) — A spokesperson for Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s team says their search for Brian Laundrie will continue Friday in an undisclosed location.

The well-known TV personality, who runs an operation out of Colorado, showed up at Laundrie’s parents’ house Saturday and has since searched a campground following a tip. His team has reportedly received thousands of leads that they are currently sorting through.

Meanwhile, federal investigators were back at the Laundrie home Thursday searching a camper and collecting evidence.

Former FBI profiler Pete Klismet says the independent investigation run by Chapman should not distract the FBI.

“You’ve got a job to do and really something like this is not going to be a distraction,” Klismet said.

He said the attention placed on Chapman’s operation could potentially impact how information comes in.

“Because of his notoriety, he’s got a name and people get drawn to that stuff and they give him information,” Klismet said.

Klismet said Chapman should turn over any valuable information to law enforcement.

In a statement, a spokesperson from Chapman’s team said “Dog does not care who brings him (Laundrie) in, just that he is apprehended.”

