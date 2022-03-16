DENVER (KDVR) — The Internal Revenue Service reports an increase in scams this week targeting those rushing to file returns.

Tax fraud amounted to more than $2 billion in 2021. FOX31 spoke with IRS Special Agent Andy Tsui, who said even he has received suspicious calls from scammers posing as the IRS, attempting to obtain personal information and money.

“The ones that I have received have been the threats of arrest,” he said.

Once Tsui identifies himself, the scammers quickly hang up.

Beware of spam call red flags

Tsui told the Problem Solvers all taxpayers should be aware of the red flags, which include threatening phone calls.

“More of a hard sell like, ‘This is the IRS, you’re about to get arrested if you don’t make this payment to me right now,’” he said.

Tsui added that the IRS will never contact taxpayers through text messages, social media or unsolicited emails but typically by mail first.

Chadwick Elliott of the Denver Tax Group told FOX31 anyone searching for a tax preparer should verify their credentials and get references.

“Every one of us from certified public accountants to tax professionals have to have a P-10, and what that is is an identifying number that the IRS has us logged as in their system,” Elliott said.

The IRS warns it’s important to beware of anyone promising much more money than you know you’re entitled to in a return or any preparer who refuses to sign a return.

If the return goes through, the taxpayer will be responsible for paying the money back.