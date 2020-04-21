IRS states that action is needed for some to avoid stimulus payment delay

WASHINGTON (KDVR) — The IRS warns that an extra step is needed from benefit recipients with dependents who didn’t file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 in order to receive their full Economic Impact Payment.

Dependent information should be submitted on the special non-filer tool by 2 p.m. MST, Wednesday, April 22 in order to add the $500 per eligible child amount to the $1,200 payment.

“We want to ‘Plus $500’ these recipients with children so they can get their maximum Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 plus $500 for each eligible child as quickly as possible,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said.

“They’ll get $1,200 automatically, but they need to act quickly and register at IRS.gov to get the extra $500 per child added to their payment. These groups don’t normally have a return filing obligation and may not realize they qualify for a larger payment.”

The IRS has additional material available on a special partners page that can be shared with friends, family members and community groups.

The IRS needs the dependent information before the payments are issued, otherwise their payment at this time will be $1,200 and, by law, the additional $500 per eligible child amount would be paid in association with a return filing for tax year 2020.

Automatic payments of $1,200 will begin soon for those receiving Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn’t file a tax return in the last two years. No action is needed by these groups; they will automatically receive their $1,200 payment.

The IRS urges taxpayers to be on the lookout for scams related to the Economic Impact Payments. There is no fee required to receive these payments.

General IRS information about the Economic Impact Payments is available on a special section of IRS.gov.