Investigators focus on specific location as search for Gannon Stauch reaches third week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) -- Monday marked three weeks since 11-year-old Gannon Stauch went missing.

Each day, a family is in agony wondering where their child is and if they’ll ever see him again.

Former Attorney General Cynthia Coffman has become close with Gannon’s biological parents over the past three weeks. She’s seen their pain and is serving as their spokesperson.

“This is personal anguish at a level I’ve never seen,” Coffman said.

Gannon Stauch. (Credit: El Paso County Sheriff's Office)

“You can imagine the emotional turmoil they are having now,” Coffman said, adding, “They are strong people. Al and Landen are sticking together and they have great families to support them, but it hurts. It hurts and it hurts more every day.”

Coffman says as the days go one, the updates have become less frequent for the family.

“The family sees what you see and what you are reporting and law enforcement is only able to give them the barest details of what is happening,” Coffman said. “They don’t want to compromise the investigation.”

Monday, FOX31 recorded footage from the search scenes along South Perry Park Road in southern Douglas County.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office and FBI’s Evidence Response Team were sifting through snow and dirt with screens and gloves in an area marked with yellow flags.

Crews involved in the search for Gannon Stauch along South Perry Park Road in southern Douglas County on Feb. 17, 2020. (Photo: KDVR)

This is the same spot search and rescue teams were digging on Saturday.

“Not knowing and seeing images that are disturbing of searches of evidence collection makes the mind race to what is potentially there or not there,” Coffman said.

Coffman says this whole situation is unimaginable difficult for Gannon’s loved ones.

“The waiting is so difficult that having answers may be helpful to the family but if they are not the answers that we all want to hear then it will be an extraordinarily difficult time.”

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has not disclosed any details on what led investigators to narrow down on this specific location or what has come of the latest search efforts. Camera crews were stationed far away from any sight of search efforts for a third day.