Investigators ask for help finding suspect after attempted child abduction in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect after an attempted child abduction.

Investigators say the incident happened Tuesday at around 7:20 p.m. at Harriman Lake Park near Kipling and Quincy.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-9 male wearing a black hoodie, black bandana and dark pants with a hole in the knee.

Investigators are asking anyone within a quarter mile of the park to check their surveillance video from Tuesday night for anything suspicious.

The nine-year-old girl says that she became separated from her friend on the Weaver Gulch Trail and a man approached her.

“A man walked up to her, said ‘hello’ to her, she said ‘hi’ back, and then he grabbed her by the arm. Thankfully she screamed. She did exactly what she needed to do. She screamed and he ran off in the westbound direction on foot,” said Jenny Fulton with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Fulton’s advice for kids in a scary situation is to scream, fight and run.

Self defense trainer Naomi Weingast with Colorado Krav Maga agrees. She teaches kids what to do if anything like this ever happens to them.

“First thing is to be loud,” Weingast said. “We make them get into an aggressive stance and say, ‘Stop! Back off!'”

Next, she says kids should try to make themselves heavy by basing out.

“One way to base out is really just dropping your weight super low down, and if you have something to grab onto, bigger objects, that helps as well,” Weingast said.

And if it comes to it, she says to scratch or claw the person’s eyes.

If you have any information on this case, please call 303-271-0211.