Brazilian immigrants in Colorado react to Trump’s travel ban aimed at Brazil

DENVER (KDVR) — People in Brazil will not be allowed to travel to the United States starting at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. President Trump says the travel ban is aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions are impacting the summer travel plans of Brazilian Americans in Colorado.

The United States is the current epicenter of the pandemic, with more known cases than any other country on earth. Brazil comes in at number two.

“I got a little upset, of course, because it might impact our travel to visit family,” said Julianna Vianna.

Vianna lives in Golden. She’s a naturalized American citizen who immigrated from Brazil to the U.S. three decades ago. While missing her family in South America, and not knowing when she will see them again, she doesn’t fault Trump for issuing the travel ban.

“[People in Brazil] don’t really do the distancing that is necessary,” she said.

Vianna is worried about people in Brazil and the U.S. not following distancing and mask wearing guidelines.

An Aurora man named Fernando tells FOX31 his mother was scheduled to fly to the U.S. on June 5 after her previous flight on May 11 was cancelled. He says the impact of the ban is tough, but he understands the difficulty of Trump’s decision.

He said he supports Trump’s decision to impose a travel ban on Brazil.

The presidents of both countries are strong supporters of reopening their economies as the pandemic continues to take a deadly toll. While the U.S. has a greater number of cases than Brazil, the growth of the pandemic in Brazil is what is concerning to the White House.

“The pandemic is growing like crazy [in Brazil] and a lot of people are getting more sick,” Vianna said.

Vianna understands the desire to reopen, but not at the cost of public health. She owns a Brazilian food truck called Yummy’s. She depends on large events for revenue. She’s now focused entirely on delivery.

American authorities will analyze travel histories to enforce the ban. Those trying to enter the U.S. who have been to Brazil within 14 days will be denied entry.

The new restrictions do not impact trade.