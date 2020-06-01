Internal Affairs investigating Instagram post of DPD officers in riot gear, officer reassigned

DENVER (KDVR) — An Internal Affairs investigation has been ordered by Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen into a controversial Instagram post from a DPD officer.

Per DPD: “Officer Thomas McClay has been moved to a non-line assignment (not on patrol) pending the outcome of the Internal Affairs investigation.” According to DPD, all investigations are closely monitored by the Office of the Independent Monitor.

The post appears to show three DPD officers in riot gear with the caption “Let’s start a riot”. As of Monday afternoon, McClay’s account could not be found on Instagram.