Believe it or not, end of summer is near, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take a great getaway to mountains for some fun.

Smart Cookies ,Sandra Grahame shares her insiders secrets to visit Vail and how to make the most of your escape.

Vail is often known for their established ski runs and and mountain terrains, but summer in Vail is just as spectacular you just need to know where to stay and where to go.

Sandra suggest the Hythe is the place to stay if you plan a trip to Vail. The Hythe debuted in November 2021 after undergoing a $40 million renovation and is one of the area’s premier luxury resorts. It’s located at the base of Vail Mountain, steps from the Eagle Bahn Gondola . A luxury experience at some of the best rates starting at $450.

If you’re looking for a place to dine, check out Margie’s Haas. Margie’s Haas is a fresh approach to the cuisine of the Italian and Austrian alps, infused with Colorado’s finest ingredients.

That end of summer trip is waiting for you to escape to the Colorado mountains.