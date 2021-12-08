Insider travel secrets to Hawaii

Ready to finally plan your bucketlist trip? Hawaii just might be at the top of your list and I’ve got everything you need to create a perfect Hawaii getaway, and the icing on the cake.. even allows you to give back!!

Sandra Grahame with the Smart Cookies shares with us where to save, where to splurge and how to plan for a seamless blucklist worthy travel experience.

Grahame’s first tip – making sure you’re up to speed on current covid travel protocol to the Islands visit gohawaii.com, once you know the protocols it’s very seamless.

Where should you stay once you’re on the island? If there’s one area worth the splurge it’s your accommodations on the Island. If you’ve been waiting for your bucket list, building memories, I would highly recommend reaching out to the Four Seasons properties on the Islands, specifically the Four Seasons Maui. Sandra’s tip while you’re there is to take advantage of the complimentary cabana’s.