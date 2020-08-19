Innovative light art artist Dorothy Tanner passes away at 97

DENVER (KDVR) – Dorothy Tanner, co-founder of the light art studio Lumonics, passed away on July 23, she was 97-years-old.

Dorothy, in partnership with her husband Mel Tanner, originated the first and longest running light art studio in 1966. Tanner and her team brought their innovative work to Colorado in 2008.

The current exhibit, Lumonics Mind Spa:Thornton, at the Thornton Arts & Culture Center, ends September 24.

Past exhibits include: a retrospective at the Museum of Outdoor Arts Then & Now: A Retrospective of Light-Based Sculpture by Dorothy & Mel Tanner and the Lumonics Mind Spa – Stretching the Body, Mind, and Spirit at the McNichols Civic Center Building, the longest exhibit in the building’s history.

The remaining Lumonics studio team, Marc Billard, Barbara Billard and Barry Raphael, intend to continue the Lumonics School of Light Art and create new Lumonics Mind Spas.