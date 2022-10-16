COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An inmate at the El Paso County Jail was found dead in her assigned cell Friday night, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 14, Felicia Hudson, 58, was found unresponsive in her cell at approximately 10:22 p.m.

Life-saving measures were initiated by EPSO personnel and medical staff until first responders from American Medical Response and the Colorado Springs Fire Department arrived and took over. Hudson was pronounced dead despite first responders’ efforts.

Hudson was the sole occupant of the cell she was found in, according to EPSO.

Hudson was booked into the El Paso County Jail a day before her death on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Now, The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will conduct a full autopsy to determine Hudson’s official cause of death. An investigation into Hudson’s case is still ongoing.

FOX31 will continue to update the story with more information.