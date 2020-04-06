Inmate dies after fall at El Paso County Jail

El PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Steve Carrasco, 64, died from a fall at the El Paso County Jail after he was transported to the hospital on April 4.

The inmate took a fall and hit his head on the way to the restroom in the male housing ward of the jail. He was conscious and said he felt dizzy before he fell.

The ward deputy provided immediate medical aid and sent Carrasco to the medical ward.

The medical staff made the determination to call 911. He was transported to the hospital where he later passed away.

Toxicology results are still pending. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said his death is not connected to the COVID-19 virus.