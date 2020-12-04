Inmate death at Colorado State Penitentiary being investigated as a homicide

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KXRM) — An inmate at a prison in Fremont County died during a fight, according to Colorado’s Department of Corrections’ public information officer.

On Nov. 26, staff at the Colorado State Penitentiary responded to an offender assault resulting in an offender’s death. The inmate’s name and age have not been released.

Colorado State Penitentiary is a Level V maximum-security prison in Colorado. The facility is part of the state’s East Cañon Complex, together with six other state correctional facilities of various security levels.

This death has been determined to be a homicide and is currently being investigated by the Office of the Inspector General and Fremont County DA.

Based on this being an active investigation, no further details were provided by the Department of Corrections. Additional information will be made available when appropriate.