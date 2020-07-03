Injunction filed against Bandimere Speedway by JeffCo Public Health

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — On Friday, a temporary restraining order was granted by a judge stating that Bandimere Speedway must follow current public health orders.

The speedway was reportedly selling too many tickets for its Fourth of July event expected to take place Saturday.

A letter was sent to Bandimere Speedway by health officials on June 29, outlining its COVID-19 event requirements.

The speedway was asked to provide a plan for its Fourth of July event by Wednesday at 5 p.m. that would outline the facility’s plan to abide by current public health orders. A plan was never received by JeffCo Public Health.

A temporary restraining order was then granted by the court stating that the speedway must abide by public health orders.

Although the injunction filed in court will not prohibit Bandimere from hosting its Fourth of July event on Saturday, it will require the facility to limit capacity for the event to 175 people. The speedway must also take steps to ensure attendees can maintain social distancing.

A spokesperson with JeffCo Public Health says they are pleased with the decision from the court, but cannot comment further because “it is still pending litigation.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to Baldimere Speedway and their legal team on Thursday, however, we have not heard back.