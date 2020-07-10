Increase in COVID-19 cases due to backlog, according to CDPHE

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DENVER (KDVR) — The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Colorado increased by 666 according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) on Friday.

Thursday, there were 35,525 reported cases. Friday registered 36,191 according to the CDPHE. A ‘backlog’ of tests were partially responsible for the significant increase, the CDPHE reported.

Large gatherings and increased social interaction have been addressed by state and city officials as the numbers have begun to rise again.

Today’s case summary shows a large increase in COVID-19 cases, partly due to a backlog of tests that were just processed. While some of the increase is also due to more testing, Coloradans are having more interactions with one another. https://t.co/tqNoP0j5DE#Covid19Colorado pic.twitter.com/bc6uJdttnX — Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) July 10, 2020

The increase in positive cases follows the trend the state has seen the past few days. Polis addressed the uptick in a news conference on Thursday.

Hancock said on Friday that positivity rates were up from 3% to 4.5%. He also mentioned the Pepsi Center is administering 10,000 tests a week.

Although hospitalizations have only increased by nine in the last 24 hours, Gov. Polis warned of the lag from when symptoms of the virus present themselves.