Increase in COVID-19 cases due to backlog, according to CDPHE

DENVER (KDVR) — The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Colorado increased by 666 according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) on Friday.
Thursday, there were 35,525 reported cases. Friday registered 36,191 according to the CDPHE. A ‘backlog’ of tests were partially responsible for the significant increase, the CDPHE reported.
Large gatherings and increased social interaction have been addressed by state and city officials as the numbers have begun to rise again.
The increase in positive cases follows the trend the state has seen the past few days. Polis addressed the uptick in a news conference on Thursday.
Hancock said on Friday that positivity rates were up from 3% to 4.5%. He also mentioned the Pepsi Center is administering 10,000 tests a week.
Although hospitalizations have only increased by nine in the last 24 hours, Gov. Polis warned of the lag from when symptoms of the virus present themselves.