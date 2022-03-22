DENVER (KDVR) — More than 30 incidents targeting Catholic churches in Denver, Boulder and Greeley underscore the importance of increased security at places of worship.

Still, the changes are catching some off guard.

Travis Gerze tells FOX31 he and his children were approached by an armed man as they walked across the parking lot at St. Mark Catholic Church on Sunday.

“I have two kids with me, six and eight years old, and an armed man approaches me, doesn’t say who he is,” Gerze said.

The Problem Solvers looked into it and learned the man is part of the church security staff.

Archdiocese of Denver spokesperson Mark Haas told FOX31 heightened security is necessary to protect those inside and outside of the church, where busy parking lots can pose a risk to children and other pedestrians.

“We’ve had people walk into parishes and make threats,” Haas said.

The Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver sustained more than $45,000 worth of damage during protests in 2020.

Other incidences include tires on 30 cars being slashed at Holy Cross parish in Thornton and more than $10,000 worth of damage caused by rocks thrown through windows at parishes in Boulder and Greeley.

Each parish makes its own decision about the best way to handle security.

“They have kids on their property that they’re responsible for,” Haas said.

He adds that it is a difficult decision to make, but one rooted in a sad reality.

“Your whole purpose is to have people come to you to worship God, to come together as a community, so you want to be as open and welcoming as possible, but when you see this increase and kind of security threats they’re having to make decisions on how they’re going to approach it,” Haas said.