MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Crews worked through the night to put out the Incline Fire, a 3-5 acre fire on private land near the Barr Trail in Manitou Springs.

The fire, which was previously called the Barr Trail Fire, has no containment.

No injuries have been reported.

Here’s the latest on the fire.

Closures and pre-evacuations

No mandatory evacuation orders have been issued, but pre-evacuation orders are in place for the 500 to 600 block of Ruxton Avenue, and all of Fairview Avenue. Ruxton Avenue is open to residents but closed to the public.

The Manitou Incline and Barr Trail hiking trails are closed. No new online reservations for the Incline are currently being accepted. The Barr Trail and Iron Springs Chateau parking lots are also closed.

Suspect wanted

Late Thursday night, authorities confirmed a suspect is wanted in connection to the fire.

A witness called police after hearing a man yelling, “burn the forest down,” around 4:45 p.m. Law enforcement responded, and abound 30 minutes later, smoke was visible about half a mile up from the trailhead.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that they are searching for a suspect who is described as a white man in his early 40’s, wearing a white t-shirt with a gray hoodie tied around his waist, and gray pants.

We are looking for an Arson suspect in the area of Barr Trail: White male, early 40’s, wearing white t-shirt with gray hoodie tied around waist, wearing gray pants. If seen dial 719-390-5555 or 911 in the event of an emergency. Description and info will be updated as we can. pic.twitter.com/iQ59n3mNot — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 9, 2020

Firefighting efforts

A crew of 35 firefighters arrived at 7 a.m. Friday to relieve the overnight crew.

“Today, the forecast for weather is showing, again, another dry, windy day,” fire information officer Dawn Sanchez said Friday morning. “Some of the concern with that fire is as the hot spots burn within the interior of the fire, there is a chance of embers coming from those and spotting into the adjacent fuels. So there is still some potential for this fire.”

Air support was ordered Thursday, but due to the darkness, they were unable to fly over the fire. A multi-mission aircraft has been ordered for Friday afternoon.

“That is expected to be over the fire this afternoon,” Sanchez said. “We don’t have 100% confirmation on that. However, we’re hoping that aircraft can get up into the air and give us an idea on the size of the fire.”

The Manitou Springs Fire Department is leading the fire investigation. The Colorado Springs Fire Department, the Forest Service, El Paso County Wildland Fire, The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, AMR, Manitou Police, Colorado Springs Police, and other crews are also responding.

