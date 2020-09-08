Heating system issues impact some DPS facilities

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools says mechanical issues in some heating systems at facilities has caused changes to programs on Tuesday and possibly Wednesday. Denver is expecting freezing temperatures and snow throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Here is the list of facilities affected and DPS alternative locations:

Steele Elementary School

Program: Discovery Link Remote Learning Supports 8 a.m.-12 p.m. will be moved to Cory Elementary School.

Food distribution: There will be no food distribution at Steele.

Johnson Elementary School

Program: There is no impact to programs.

Food distribution: Food will be delivered to Johnson and available at regular serving times.

Teller Elementary School

Program: Discovery Link Remote Learning Supports 8 a.m. I 12 p.m. will be moved to Steck. Elementary School.

Food distribution: Food will be delivered to Teller and available at regular serving times.

Columbine Elementary School

Program: Leading Edge Kids Remote Learning Supports 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. will be moved to Stedman Elementary School.

Food distribution: There will be no food distribution at this site. Food distribution will be available at Stedman Elementary School.

PREP Academy

Program: There is no impact to programs.

Food distribution: Food distribution is not occurring at PREP.

Beach Court Elementary School

Program: Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver program will operate as normal. Facility has temporary measures in place to provide necessary heat.

Food distribution: Food will be delivered to Beach Court and available at regular serving times.