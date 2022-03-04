Actor, Stage Director and NAACP Theater Award nominee Gregg Daniel is directing the heartfelt play, In The Upper Room that touches on the controversial topics of spirituality and colorism within the black families set in the 1970s.

Premiering at the Denver Center For Performing Arts, the play follows The Berrys, a multi-generational Black family living together in the 1970s. Their obstinate matriarch, Rose, believes in superstitions and has secrets that drive her relatives crazy. Through wit and sarcasm, the elders of the family tell fantastical stories about their past lives that inspire the younger generation to take pride in their heritage.

In the Upper Room is now playing at the DCPA until Mar 13, 2022 1:30pm / 7:00pm show times.