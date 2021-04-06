In-N-Out Burger coming to Loveland, mayor pro tem says

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) — Mayor Pro Tem Don Overcash says In-N-Out is coming to Loveland.

“Galloway and Company working with City Planning to build an In-N-Out restaurant in Loveland. Location identified as area currently occupied by a closed Mimi’s located in Centerra Market Place,” shared Overcash on Facebook.

The first In-N-Out locations in Colorado opened in Aurora and Colorado Springs in November. Customers waited up to 14 hours to get a burger in enormous lines.

A number of other In-N-Out restaurants are planned around the Denver metro area, including in Lakewood and Thornton.

In-N-Out plans to open a total of at least nine restaurants statewide.