Importance of Prioritizing Immunizations

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is still important that both you and your children go to the doctor for routine checkups.

These visits are essential for tracking your health. They are also important to track your children’s growth and development, discussing concerns about health and getting scheduled vaccinations.

Dr. Scott Clemens, Chief Medical Officer with New West Physicians located in Arvada, is here to discuss timely information related to the importance of vaccinations for adults and children.