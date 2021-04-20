Imperfect Foods makes its way to Colorado

Imperfect Foods is the leading online grocer at the forefront of building a kinder, less wasteful food system.

The company’s mission of eliminating food waste is powered by working directly with farmers and producers to rescue and redistribute goods across multiple grocery categories, including produce, shelf-stable items, dairy, meat, seafood, and their own collection of private label offerings.



Imperfect Foods delivers these goods directly to doorsteps through a customizable subscription service that is more affordable – and environmentally friendly – than the average trip to the grocery store. In 2020, Imperfect Foods was able to save 50 million pounds of food.



All orders are delivered in a recyclable cardboard box made from 100% recycled materials.